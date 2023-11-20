The Siena Saints (1-2) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 11:30 AM ET on FloHoops.

Central Michigan vs. Siena Game Info

When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida TV: FloHoops

Central Michigan Stats Insights

The Chippewas shot 41.6% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Saints allowed to opponents.

Central Michigan had a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.

The Saints ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Chippewas finished 192nd.

Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Chippewas recorded were only 1.5 fewer points than the Saints allowed (67.2).

When Central Michigan scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 8-4.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Central Michigan performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 68.7 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game in away games.

When playing at home, the Chippewas allowed 3.5 fewer points per game (71.6) than in road games (75.1).

Central Michigan averaged 6.4 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 28.3% three-point percentage).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule