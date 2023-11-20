The Siena Saints (1-2) face the Central Michigan Chippewas (1-3) on Monday, November 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 11:30 AM ET on FloHoops.

Central Michigan vs. Siena Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 20, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • TV: FloHoops

Central Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Chippewas shot 41.6% from the field last season, 3.3 percentage points lower than the 44.9% the Saints allowed to opponents.
  • Central Michigan had a 5-3 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.9% from the field.
  • The Saints ranked 192nd in rebounding in college basketball. The Chippewas finished 192nd.
  • Last year, the 65.7 points per game the Chippewas recorded were only 1.5 fewer points than the Saints allowed (67.2).
  • When Central Michigan scored more than 67.2 points last season, it went 8-4.

Central Michigan Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Central Michigan performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 68.7 points per game, compared to 61.8 per game in away games.
  • When playing at home, the Chippewas allowed 3.5 fewer points per game (71.6) than in road games (75.1).
  • Central Michigan averaged 6.4 threes per game with a 30.8% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.6 more threes and 2.5% points better than it averaged away from home (5.8 threes per game, 28.3% three-point percentage).

Central Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 UL Monroe L 74-64 McGuirk Arena
11/13/2023 @ Florida State L 94-67 Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
11/15/2023 @ South Florida W 68-63 Yuengling Center
11/20/2023 Siena - Ocean Center
11/29/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena
12/6/2023 Valparaiso - McGuirk Arena

