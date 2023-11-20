Michigan High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Calhoun County Today - November 20
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:56 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Calhoun County, Michigan. To know how to watch the games, we've got you covered below.
Calhoun County, Michigan High School Boys Basketball Games Today
St. Philip Catholic Central High School at Springport High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 20
- Location: Springport, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
