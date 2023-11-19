The Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) host the Western Michigan Broncos (0-3) at Value City Arena on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the game.

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Broncos Betting Records & Stats

Western Michigan's games went over the point total 14 out of 27 times last season.

Against the spread, the Broncos were 9-18-0 last year.

Ohio State's .419 ATS win percentage (13-18-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Western Michigan's .333 mark (9-18-0 ATS Record).

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Ohio State 72.5 142.4 69.0 143 140.5 Western Michigan 69.9 142.4 74.0 143 142.6

Additional Western Michigan Insights & Trends

The Broncos put up only 0.9 more points per game last year (69.9) than the Buckeyes allowed (69.0).

Western Michigan went 6-6 against the spread and 7-7 overall when it scored more than 69.0 points last season.

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Ohio State 13-18-0 16-15-0 Western Michigan 9-18-0 14-13-0

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Ohio State Western Michigan 10-6 Home Record 7-7 1-10 Away Record 1-15 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 2-8-0 Away ATS Record 4-11-0 74.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.9 68.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.0 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-6-0

