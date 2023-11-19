Sunday's contest between the Ohio State Buckeyes (2-1) and Western Michigan Broncos (0-3) going head to head at Value City Arena has a projected final score of 80-61 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Ohio State, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 4:00 PM ET on November 19.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Columbus, Ohio

Columbus, Ohio Venue: Value City Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Michigan vs. Ohio State Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio State 80, Western Michigan 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Michigan vs. Ohio State

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio State (-19.2)

Ohio State (-19.2) Computer Predicted Total: 140.7

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Michigan Performance Insights

Western Michigan posted 69.9 points per game (212th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while surrendering 74.0 points per contest (290th-ranked).

With 33.4 rebounds per game, the Broncos were 79th in college basketball. They ceded 29.5 rebounds per contest, which ranked 82nd in college basketball.

Last season Western Michigan ranked 204th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 12.7 per game.

The Broncos ranked sixth-worst in college basketball with 9.3 forced turnovers per game. Meanwhile, they averaged 12.2 turnovers per game (217th-ranked in college basketball).

With 8.1 threes per game, the Broncos were 92nd in the country. They had a 33.0% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 240th in college basketball.

Western Michigan gave up 8.3 threes per game (300th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 36.1% three-point percentage (313th-ranked).

In terms of shot breakdown, Western Michigan took 58.4% two-pointers (accounting for 68.2% of the team's buckets) and 41.6% three-pointers (31.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.