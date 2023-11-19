The Detroit Pistons (2-11) will be monitoring five players on the injury report, including Jalen Duren, as they prepare for their Sunday, November 19 matchup with the Toronto Raptors (5-7) at Scotiabank Arena, which starts at 4:00 PM ET.

The Pistons are coming off of a 108-100 loss to the Cavaliers in their last outing on Friday. Cade Cunningham recorded 20 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Pistons.

Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bojan Bogdanovic SF Out Calf Joe Harris SG Out Shoulder 1.7 0.3 0.7 Jalen Duren C Out Ankle 18 15.3 4 Isaiah Livers PF Out Ankle Monte Morris PG Out Quadricep

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Thaddeus Young: Out (Illness), Otto Porter Jr.: Out (Personal), OG Anunoby: Out (Finger), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSDET

TSN and BSDET Live Stream:

