Jalen Duren Injury Status - Pistons vs. Raptors Injury Report November 19
The Detroit Pistons (2-11) will be monitoring five players on the injury report, including Jalen Duren, as they prepare for their Sunday, November 19 matchup with the Toronto Raptors (5-7) at Scotiabank Arena, which starts at 4:00 PM ET.
The Pistons are coming off of a 108-100 loss to the Cavaliers in their last outing on Friday. Cade Cunningham recorded 20 points, five rebounds and eight assists for the Pistons.
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|Joe Harris
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|1.7
|0.3
|0.7
|Jalen Duren
|C
|Out
|Ankle
|18
|15.3
|4
|Isaiah Livers
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Thaddeus Young: Out (Illness), Otto Porter Jr.: Out (Personal), OG Anunoby: Out (Finger), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)
Pistons vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV: TSN and BSDET
