The Detroit Pistons (2-11) are underdogs (+6.5) as they try to break a 10-game losing streak when they visit the Toronto Raptors (5-7) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena. The matchup airs on TSN and BSDET. The point total for the matchup is set at 217.5.

Pistons vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: TSN and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -6.5 217.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played nine games this season that have had more than 217.5 combined points scored.

Detroit's games this year have had a 224.4-point total on average, 6.9 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Detroit has gone 6-7-0 ATS this season.

The Pistons have been underdogs in 12 games this season and have come away with the win two times (16.7%) in those contests.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +200 or more on the moneyline this season in seven games with those odds or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Pistons vs Raptors Additional Info

Pistons vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 217.5 % of Games Over 217.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 6 50% 108.3 218.1 110.7 225.3 221.2 Pistons 9 69.2% 109.8 218.1 114.6 225.3 220.7

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit has performed better against the spread on the road (4-3-0) than at home (2-4-0) this season.

The Pistons put up an average of 109.8 points per game, only 0.9 fewer points than the 110.7 the Raptors allow.

Detroit is 3-3 against the spread and 2-4 overall when it scores more than 110.7 points.

Pistons vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Pistons and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 6-7 4-3 8-5 Raptors 6-6 0-2 5-7

Pistons vs. Raptors Point Insights

Pistons Raptors 109.8 Points Scored (PG) 108.3 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 27 3-3 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 2-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 3-0 114.6 Points Allowed (PG) 110.7 20 NBA Rank (PAPG) 9 4-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-2 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 2-3

