The Toronto Raptors (3-4) clash with the Detroit Pistons (2-5) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. The matchup airs on TSN and BSDET.

Pistons vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: TSN, BSDET

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren is averaging 18 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4 assists per contest. He's also draining 80% of his shots from the floor (fourth in league).

On a per-game basis, Cade Cunningham gets the Pistons 22.3 points, 3 rebounds and 8.3 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson gets the Pistons 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per contest while averaging 0.3 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

The Pistons are getting 14.3 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Isaiah Stewart this season.

Alec Burks is averaging 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the field and 50% from 3-point range, with 3.7 treys per contest (10th in league).

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes averages 21 points, 6.7 assists and 8.7 boards per contest.

Dennis Schroder posts 15.7 points, 3 rebounds and 9 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0 blocks.

Pascal Siakam posts 14.7 points, 4 assists and 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Gary Trent Jr. averages 12.7 points, 3 boards and 1 assists per contest, shooting 35.9% from the field and 36.8% from downtown with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Jakob Poeltl averages 7 points, 1.3 assists and 8 boards.

Pistons vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Raptors Pistons 107.1 Points Avg. 109.4 107.4 Points Allowed Avg. 111.9 45.7% Field Goal % 46% 35.8% Three Point % 38.5%

