The Drake Bulldogs (2-0) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-2) meet at John Gray Gymnasium on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 11:00 AM ET on FloHoops. The game has no line set.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Oakland vs. Drake Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: George Town, Cayman Islands

George Town, Cayman Islands Venue: John Gray Gymnasium

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Golden Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

A total of 18 of Oakland's games last season went over the point total.

Against the spread, the Golden Grizzlies were 11-18-0 last year.

Oakland (11-18-0 ATS) covered the spread 46.9% of the time, nine% less often than Drake (15-17-0) last year.

Oakland vs. Drake Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Drake 74.8 148.1 63.9 140.2 138.6 Oakland 73.3 148.1 76.3 140.2 146.3

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Oakland Insights & Trends

The Golden Grizzlies scored 9.4 more points per game last year (73.3) than the Bulldogs gave up (63.9).

Oakland went 10-15 against the spread and 12-14 overall when it scored more than 63.9 points last season.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Oakland vs. Drake Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Drake 15-17-0 14-18-0 Oakland 11-18-0 18-11-0

Oakland vs. Drake Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Drake Oakland 14-1 Home Record 8-6 6-6 Away Record 5-10 7-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 80.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 7-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.