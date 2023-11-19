The Drake Bulldogs (1-0) will face the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (0-1) at 11:00 AM ET on Sunday, November 19, 2023. This contest is available on FloHoops.

Oakland vs. Drake Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 19

Sunday, November 19 Game Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET TV: FloHoops

Oakland Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Moore: 19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.6 PTS, 3.9 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Trey Townsend: 16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1 STL, 1 BLK Keaton Hervey: 11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.7 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Blake Lampman: 10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

10 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK Rocket Watts: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Drake Top Players (2022-23)

Tucker DeVries: 18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

18.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Roman Penn: 12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Darnell Brodie: 9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.2 STL, 1 BLK Garrett Sturtz: 9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK D.J. Wilkins: 8.2 PTS, 2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Oakland vs. Drake Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Drake Rank Drake AVG Oakland AVG Oakland Rank 101st 74.8 Points Scored 73.3 136th 33rd 63.9 Points Allowed 76.3 332nd 74th 33.5 Rebounds 28.9 319th 292nd 7.1 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 112th 7.9 3pt Made 7.3 192nd 128th 13.7 Assists 11.8 281st 22nd 9.8 Turnovers 10.1 25th

