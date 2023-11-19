Sunday's game between the Michigan State Spartans (2-2) and Alcorn State Braves (1-3) squaring off at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 85-66 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Michigan State, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on November 19.

There is no line set for the game.

Michigan State vs. Alcorn State Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Alcorn State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 85, Alcorn State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Alcorn State

Computer Predicted Spread: Michigan State (-18.9)

Michigan State (-18.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.9

Michigan State Performance Insights

With 70.9 points scored per game and 67.9 points allowed last season, Michigan State was 191st in the country offensively and 112th on defense.

At 32.1 rebounds per game and 30.3 rebounds conceded, the Spartans were 156th and 123rd in college basketball, respectively, last season.

Last season Michigan State was ranked 70th in the country in assists with 14.6 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Spartans were 182nd in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game (7.4) last season. They were third-best in 3-point percentage at 39.3%.

Defensively, Michigan State was 177th in the country in 3-pointers allowed per game at 7.2 last season. It was 96th in 3-point percentage conceded at 32.4%.

Michigan State took 67% of its shots from inside the arc, and 33% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 71.3% of Michigan State's baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.7% were 3-pointers.

