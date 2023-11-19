Scan the injury report for the Detroit Lions (7-2), which currently has six players listed, as the Lions prepare for their matchup with the Chicago Bears (3-7) at Ford Field on Sunday, November 19 at 1:00 PM .

The Lions head into the matchup after winning 41-38 over the Los Angeles Chargers in their last game on November 12.

Last time out, the Bears deefated the Carolina Panthers 16-13.

Detroit Lions Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Kalif Raymond WR Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Donovan Peoples-Jones WR Ribs Full Participation In Practice Jonah Jackson OG Wrist Did Not Participate In Practice Isaiah Buggs DL Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Ifeatu Melifonwu S Hand Limited Participation In Practice Levi Onwuzurike DL Hip Limited Participation In Practice

Chicago Bears Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Justin Fields QB Thumb Full Participation In Practice D'Onta Foreman RB Ankle Questionable Khalil Herbert RB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Nate Davis OL Ankle Full Participation In Practice Khari Blasingame FB Concussion Full Participation In Practice Jack Sanborn LB Ankle Questionable Tremaine Edmunds LB Knee Questionable Marcedes Lewis TE Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Noah Sewell LB Knee Out Terell Smith DB Illness Full Participation In Practice

Lions vs. Bears Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan

Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan TV Info: FOX

Lions Season Insights

The Lions own the ninth-ranked defense this year (310.7 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking second-best with 406.4 yards per game.

The Lions are totaling 26.8 points per game on offense this year (sixth in NFL), and they are giving up 22.6 points per game (20th) on the other side of the ball.

The Lions rank 20th in pass defense this season (231.6 passing yards allowed per game), but they've been thriving on offense, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 267.4 passing yards per game.

Detroit has been a tough opponent for opposing teams in the running game, ranking top-five in both rushing offense (fourth-best with 139.0 rushing yards per game) and rushing defense (third-best with 79.1 rushing yards allowed per game) this year.

The Lions have the 11th-ranked turnover margin in the league at +1, forcing 11 turnovers (20th in NFL) while turning it over 10 times (seventh in NFL).

Lions vs. Bears Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Lions (-8)

Lions (-8) Moneyline: Lions (-400), Bears (+310)

Lions (-400), Bears (+310) Total: 48 points

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.