David Montgomery will be facing the second-best rushing defense in the league when his Detroit Lions meet the Chicago Bears in Week 11, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

So far this season, Montgomery has collected a team-leading 501 rushing yards on 106 carries (83.5 ypg), while scoring seven rushing TDs. As a pass-catcher, Montgomery has tallied six catches for 66 yards (11.0 ypg) .

Montgomery vs. the Bears

Montgomery vs the Bears (since 2021): No games

No games The Bears have not allowed 100 or more yards on the ground to an opposing rusher in the 2023 season.

Chicago has given up one or more rushing TDs to four opposing players this year.

The Bears have not allowed any opposing players to record two or more rushing TDs against them this season.

The 76 rushing yards the Bears concede per outing makes them the second-ranked rush defense in the league this year.

The Bears' defense is ranked third in the NFL with four rushing TDs conceded so far this year.

David Montgomery Rushing Props vs. the Bears

Rushing Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Montgomery Rushing Insights

Montgomery has hit the over on his rushing yards totals in five games (83.3%) out of six opportunities.

The Lions pass on 54.2% of their plays and run on 45.8%. They are eighth in NFL action in points scored.

He has handled 38.5% of his team's 275 rushing attempts this season (106).

Montgomery has rushed for at least one touchdown five times this season, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

He has seven total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 28 offensive TDs).

He has 29 carries in the red zone (48.3% of his team's 60 red zone rushes).

David Montgomery Receiving Props vs the Bears

Receiving Yards: 7.5 (-118)

Montgomery Receiving Insights

Montgomery, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in three of six games this season.

Montgomery has been targeted on 10 of his team's 326 passing attempts this season (3.1% target share).

He has picked up 6.6 yards per target (66 yards on 10 targets).

Montgomery, in six games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Montgomery's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 12 ATT / 116 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 6 ATT / 14 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 10/8/2023 Week 5 19 ATT / 109 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 32 ATT / 121 YDS / 3 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 20 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Seahawks 9/17/2023 Week 2 16 ATT / 67 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 1 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

