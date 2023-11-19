An anticipated close contest will see the Denver Broncos (4-5) square off with the Minnesota Vikings (6-4) on Sunday, November 19, 2023 at Empower Field at Mile High. Denver is on a three-game winning streak, and is favored by 2.5 points against Minnesota, winners of five straight. For this game, an over/under of 42.5 has been set.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Broncos as they prepare for this matchup against the Vikings. Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Vikings as they ready for this matchup against the Broncos.

Broncos vs. Vikings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Other Week 11 Odds

Denver vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, November 19, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado

Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado TV Info: NBC

Broncos vs. Vikings Betting Insights

Denver has gone 3-5-1 ATS this season.

The Broncos are winless ATS (0-3-1) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.

Four of Denver's nine games with a set total have hit the over (44.4%).

Minnesota is 6-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Vikings' ATS record as 2.5-point underdogs or more is 3-1-1.

Minnesota has seen three of its 10 games hit the over.

