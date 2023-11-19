In Week 11 action at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown will be up against the Chicago Bears defense and Jaylon Johnson. See below for more stats and insights on this matchup for the Detroit pass catchers versus the Bears' pass defense.

Lions vs. Bears Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 19, 2023

Sunday, November 19, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Ford Field

Ford Field Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan TV: FOX

Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Bears 105.4 13.2 9 42 12.18

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Jaylon Johnson Insights

Amon-Ra St. Brown & the Lions' Offense

Amon-Ra St. Brown's 821 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 87 times and has registered 65 catches and four touchdowns.

In terms of the passing game, Detroit is averaging the sixth-most yards in the league, at 267.4 (2,407 total passing yards).

The Lions score the eighth-most points in the league, 26.8 per game.

Detroit sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 36.2 times per game (seventh in NFL).

In the red zone, the Lions have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, airing it out 28 times (sixth-fewest in NFL).

Jaylon Johnson & the Bears' Defense

Jaylon Johnson leads the team with two interceptions, while also recording 23 tackles, 1.0 TFL, and four passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Chicago ranks 30th in the league in passing yards allowed per game with 248.2, and it ranks 31st in passing TDs allowed (20).

So far this year, the Bears' defense has struggled to keep opponents out of the end zone, as it ranks 29th in the league with 25.5 points allowed per contest. When it comes to total yards, the team ranks 21st with 3,242 total yards allowed (324.2 per game).

Chicago has allowed one player to rack up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Bears have allowed 18 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Amon-Ra St. Brown vs. Jaylon Johnson Advanced Stats

Amon-Ra St. Brown Jaylon Johnson Rec. Targets 87 35 Def. Targets Receptions 65 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.6 21 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 821 23 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 102.6 2.9 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 311 1.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 7 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

