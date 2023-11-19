Detroit Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown has a favorable matchup in Week 11 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the Chicago Bears. The Bears are giving up the seventh-most passing yards in the NFL, 248.2 per game.

St. Brown's 65 receptions have turned into a team-high 821 yards (102.6 per game) and four TDs so far this year. He has been targeted on 87 occasions.

St. Brown vs. the Bears

St. Brown vs the Bears (since 2021): 4 GP / 68.5 REC YPG / REC TD

4 GP / 68.5 REC YPG / REC TD Chicago has allowed one opposing receiver to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Bears have allowed 18 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

Chicago has given up two or more TD receptions to two opposing players on the season.

The 248.2 passing yards per game given up by the Bears defense makes them the NFL's 26th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Bears have allowed 20 passing TDs to opponents, averaging two per game. That ranks 31st in the league.

Amon-Ra St. Brown Receiving Props vs. the Bears

Receiving Yards: 84.5 (-118)

St. Brown Receiving Insights

St. Brown, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in six of eight games this year.

St. Brown has 26.7% of his team's target share (87 targets on 326 passing attempts).

He has 821 receiving yards on 87 targets to rank 21st in NFL play with 9.4 yards per target.

St. Brown has a touchdown catch in four of eight games this season, but no games with more than one.

He has scored four of his team's 28 offensive touchdowns this season (14.3%).

St. Brown (seven red zone targets) has been targeted 25.0% of the time in the red zone (28 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

St. Brown's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Chargers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 8 REC / 156 YDS / 1 TD 2 ATT / 9 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 10/30/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 108 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Ravens 10/22/2023 Week 7 19 TAR / 13 REC / 102 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/15/2023 Week 6 15 TAR / 12 REC / 124 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 9/28/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 5 REC / 56 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

