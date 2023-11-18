Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Muskegon County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in Muskegon County, Michigan this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be located below.
Muskegon County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
East Lansing High School at Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Greenville, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Menominee High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Gaylord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
