The Indiana Hoosiers (3-7) host the Michigan State Spartans (3-7) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 in a matchup between Big Ten rivals at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN). Michigan State is a 3.5-point underdog. The game's over/under is set at 47.

Indiana is totaling 324.3 yards per game on offense this season (108th in the FBS), and is allowing 391.1 yards per game (87th) on the other side of the ball. Michigan State ranks 10th-worst in total yards per game (306), but it has been better on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 61st in the FBS with 369.4 total yards allowed per contest.

Michigan State vs. Indiana Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) TV Channel: BTN

Michigan State Recent Performance

Offensively, the Spartans are playing very poorly right now -- in their past three games, they are gaining only 258.7 yards per game (-116-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 404.3 (93rd-ranked).

The Spartans are -111-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (11.7 per game) and -5-worst in points allowed (27.3).

In its past three games, Michigan State has thrown for 170 yards per game (-68-worst in the nation), and given up 227.3 in the air (-27-worst).

The Spartans are -99-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (88.7), and -44-worst in rushing yards given up (177).

The Spartans have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall, over their past three contests.

In Michigan State's past three contests, it has hit the over once.

Michigan State Betting Records & Stats

Michigan State has a 3-5-1 record against the spread this year.

The Spartans have not covered the spread this season (0-5-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

Michigan State has hit the over in four of their nine games with a set total (44.4%).

Michigan State has been an underdog in seven games this season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.

Michigan State has a record of when it is set as an underdog of +150 or more by sportsbooks this season.

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has 1,090 passing yards, or 109 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.5% of his passes and has tossed six touchdowns with six interceptions.

Nathan Carter is his team's leading rusher with 167 carries for 711 yards, or 71.1 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Berger has run for 93 yards across 25 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has racked up 447 receiving yards on 34 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Tre Mosley has caught 28 passes and compiled 288 receiving yards (28.8 per game) with two touchdowns.

Jaron Glover has racked up 261 reciving yards (26.1 ypg) this season.

Aaron Brule has racked up four sacks to pace the team, while also picking up seven TFL and 52 tackles.

Michigan State's leading tackler, Cal Haladay, has 72 tackles, five TFL, one sack, and one interception this year.

Jaden Mangham has a team-high four interceptions to go along with 40 tackles, one TFL, and four passes defended.

