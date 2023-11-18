Big Ten opponents match up when the Indiana Hoosiers (3-7) and the Michigan State Spartans (3-7) play on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN).

On offense, Indiana ranks 108th in the FBS with 21.4 points per game. Meanwhile, the team's defense ranks 104th in points allowed (391.1 points allowed per contest). Michigan State ranks fourth-worst in points per game (16.7), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 82nd in the FBS with 27.7 points ceded per contest.

Michigan State vs. Indiana Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Michigan State vs. Indiana Key Statistics

Michigan State Indiana 306 (124th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.3 (111th) 369.4 (59th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 391.1 (81st) 102.7 (119th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 111.3 (113th) 203.3 (93rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 213 (83rd) 19 (117th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (55th) 15 (50th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (115th)

Michigan State Stats Leaders

Noah Kim has thrown for 1,090 yards (109 per game) while completing 56.5% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Nathan Carter is his team's leading rusher with 167 carries for 711 yards, or 71.1 per game. He's found the end zone four times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Berger has rushed for 93 yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Montorie Foster has hauled in 447 receiving yards on 34 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Tre Mosley has recorded 288 receiving yards (28.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns on 28 receptions.

Jaron Glover's 28 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 261 yards.

Indiana Stats Leaders

Brendan Sorsby has compiled 1,164 yards (116.4 ypg) on 99-of-172 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 188 rushing yards (18.8 ypg) on 84 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Jaylin Lucas has racked up 265 yards on 65 carries while finding the end zone two times. He's also caught 33 passes for 235 yards (23.5 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Trent Howland has carried the ball 49 times for 240 yards (24 per game) and one touchdown.

Donaven McCulley's leads his squad with 524 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 40 receptions (out of 56 targets) and scored five touchdowns.

DeQuece Carter has hauled in 19 receptions totaling 298 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Cam Camper has been the target of 27 passes and hauled in 17 grabs for 285 yards, an average of 28.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

