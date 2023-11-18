Saturday's contest that pits the Middle Tennessee Raiders (2-1) versus the Michigan Wolverines (2-0) at Imperial Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 65-63 in favor of Middle Tennessee. Tipoff is at 5:00 PM ET on November 18.

The Wolverines' last outing on Tuesday ended in an 80-39 victory against Oakland.

Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas

Michigan vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 65, Michigan 63

Michigan Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Wolverines outscored opponents by 10.1 points per game last season with a +334 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.5 points per game (43rd in college basketball) and allowed 63.4 per contest (153rd in college basketball).

In conference play, Michigan averaged fewer points (73.2 per game) than it did overall (73.5) in 2022-23.

At home, the Wolverines averaged 78.6 points per game last season. Away, they scored 68.4.

At home, Michigan conceded 63.6 points per game last season, one more than it allowed on the road (62.6).

