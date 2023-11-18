Our computer model predicts the Michigan Wolverines will defeat the Maryland Terrapins on Saturday, November 18 at 12:00 PM. For a complete projection on the game at SECU Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Michigan vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Michigan (-19.5) Toss Up (49.5) Michigan 35, Maryland 14

Michigan Betting Info (2023)

The Wolverines have a 93.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Wolverines have covered the spread five times in nine games.

Michigan has an ATS record of 2-4 when playing as at least 19.5-point favorites.

Out of nine Wolverines games so far this year, five have gone over the total.

The over/under in this game is 49.5 points, 0.5 higher than the average total in Michigan games this season.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Terrapins based on the moneyline is 11.1%.

The Terrapins have a 4-6-0 record against the spread this year.

Terrapins games have hit the over in five out of 10 opportunities (50%).

The average point total for Maryland this year is 0.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Wolverines vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Michigan 39 7.5 36.7 7.2 42.5 8 Maryland 28.9 22.4 33.5 22.5 22 22.3

