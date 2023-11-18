Michigan High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Menominee County This Week
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 11:14 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Menominee County, Michigan this week, we've got what you need below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Menominee County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week
Menominee High School at North Muskegon High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on November 18
- Location: Gaylord, MI
- How to Stream: Watch Here
