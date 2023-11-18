Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Ingham County, Michigan this week? We've got the information.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Ingham County, Michigan High School Football Games This Week

Detroit King High School at Mason High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on November 18

1:00 PM ET on November 18 Location: Chelsea, MI

Chelsea, MI How to Stream: Watch Here

East Lansing High School at Muskegon High School