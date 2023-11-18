Big Ten foes will do battle when the Indiana Hoosiers (3-7) face the Michigan State Spartans (3-7) at Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN) in Bloomington, Indiana. In the piece below, we have best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.

When and Where is Indiana vs. Michigan State?

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Memorial Stadium (Bloomington, IN)

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Indiana 26, Michigan State 21

Indiana 26, Michigan State 21 Indiana has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Hoosiers have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

Michigan State has won one of the seven games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Spartans have entered seven games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and are in those contests.

The Hoosiers have a 64.9% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Indiana (-3.5)



Indiana (-3.5) In eight Indiana games this year, it has five wins against the spread.

The Hoosiers have been favored by 3.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread in any of them.

In nine games played Michigan State has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3.5 points or more in six chances.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (47)



Over (47) This season, five of Indiana's 10 games have gone over Saturday's total of 47 points.

This season, three of Michigan State's games have finished with a combined score higher than 47 points.

Together, the two teams combine for 38.1 points per game, 8.9 points fewer than the total of 47 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Indiana

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 48.2 50.3 46.1 Implied Total AVG 33.4 33.3 33.5 ATS Record 5-3-0 3-1-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 5-3-0 1-3-0 4-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-2 0-4

Michigan State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.8 46.2 42.2 Implied Total AVG 30.4 31 29.3 ATS Record 3-5-1 3-3-0 0-2-1 Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-3-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-6 1-3 0-3

