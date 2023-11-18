The Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) and the Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) meet in a matchup with no set line at George Gervin GameAbove Center on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Eastern Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Eastern Michigan compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last year.

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Eastern Michigan 72.2 144 80.8 149.5 151.2 Cleveland State 71.8 144 68.7 149.5 136.2

Additional Eastern Michigan Insights & Trends

Last year, the Eagles recorded 72.2 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 68.7 the Vikings gave up.

Eastern Michigan went 9-4 against the spread and 6-9 overall last season when scoring more than 68.7 points.

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Eastern Michigan 13-16-0 13-16-0 Cleveland State 16-15-0 18-13-0

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Eastern Michigan Cleveland State 6-7 Home Record 13-3 2-13 Away Record 7-9 6-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 6-9-0 Away ATS Record 8-7-0 68.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.1 74 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 68.6 3-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-7-0

