Saturday's contest at George Gervin GameAbove Center has the Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) taking on the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) at 1:00 PM ET (on November 18). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 82-66 win, heavily favoring Cleveland State.

The matchup has no set line.

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Saturday, November 18, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Ypsilanti, Michigan

Ypsilanti, Michigan Venue: George Gervin GameAbove Center

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction

Prediction: Cleveland State 82, Eastern Michigan 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State

Computer Predicted Spread: Cleveland State (-15.8)

Cleveland State (-15.8) Computer Predicted Total: 147.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan Performance Insights

Last year, Eastern Michigan was 162nd in the country on offense (72.2 points scored per game) and second-worst on defense (80.8 points conceded).

On the glass, the Eagles were 10th-worst in the country in rebounds (27.8 per game) last season. They were 332nd in rebounds conceded (34 per game).

At 9.6 assists per game, Eastern Michigan was worst in the nation last season.

The Eagles were 299th in the country in 3-pointers made (6.2 per game) and 312th in 3-point percentage (31.6%) last year.

Giving up 8.5 3-pointers per game and conceding 34.2% from downtown last season, Eastern Michigan was 322nd and 219th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Eastern Michigan attempted 66.7% of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.3% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 76.1% of Eastern Michigan's baskets were 2-pointers, and 23.9% were 3-pointers.

