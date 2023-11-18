The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Cleveland State vs. Eastern Michigan matchup in this article.

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Cleveland State Moneyline Eastern Michigan Moneyline BetMGM Cleveland State (-7.5) 143.5 -350 +260 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Cleveland State (-7.5) 143.5 -295 +235 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Eastern Michigan compiled a 13-16-0 record against the spread last season.

The Eagles were an underdog by 7.5 points or more 14 times last season, and covered the spread in nine of those games.

Cleveland State compiled a 16-15-0 record against the spread last season.

The Vikings and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 31 times last season.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.