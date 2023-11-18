How to Watch Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Eastern Michigan Stats Insights
- The Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Vikings allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Eastern Michigan compiled a 6-14 straight up record in games it shot above 42.4% from the field.
- The Vikings ranked 19th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 302nd.
- The Eagles' 72.2 points per game last year were only 3.5 more points than the 68.7 the Vikings gave up to opponents.
- Eastern Michigan went 6-9 last season when it scored more than 68.7 points.
Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Eastern Michigan put up fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (74) last season.
- In 2022-23, the Eagles gave up 9.3 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (84.4).
- Eastern Michigan drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than away (32.6%).
Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Butler
|L 94-55
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/11/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 70-60
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Florida Atlantic
|L 100-57
|FAU Arena
|11/18/2023
|Cleveland State
|-
|George Gervin GameAbove Center
|11/21/2023
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
|11/25/2023
|@ Central Arkansas
|-
|Farris Center
