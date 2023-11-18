The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

The Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Vikings allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Eastern Michigan compiled a 6-14 straight up record in games it shot above 42.4% from the field.

The Vikings ranked 19th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 302nd.

The Eagles' 72.2 points per game last year were only 3.5 more points than the 68.7 the Vikings gave up to opponents.

Eastern Michigan went 6-9 last season when it scored more than 68.7 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Eastern Michigan put up fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (74) last season.

In 2022-23, the Eagles gave up 9.3 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (84.4).

Eastern Michigan drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than away (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule