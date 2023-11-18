The Cleveland State Vikings (3-1) will look to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-2) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. This contest is at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Eastern Michigan vs. Cleveland State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Michigan
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Eastern Michigan Stats Insights

  • The Eagles' 44% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.6 percentage points higher than the Vikings allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
  • Eastern Michigan compiled a 6-14 straight up record in games it shot above 42.4% from the field.
  • The Vikings ranked 19th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Eagles ranked 302nd.
  • The Eagles' 72.2 points per game last year were only 3.5 more points than the 68.7 the Vikings gave up to opponents.
  • Eastern Michigan went 6-9 last season when it scored more than 68.7 points.

Eastern Michigan Home & Away Comparison

  • Eastern Michigan put up fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (74) last season.
  • In 2022-23, the Eagles gave up 9.3 fewer points per game at home (75.1) than on the road (84.4).
  • Eastern Michigan drained fewer 3-pointers at home (5.5 per game) than away (6.7) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (29.7%) than away (32.6%).

Eastern Michigan Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Butler L 94-55 Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/11/2023 Georgia Southern W 70-60 George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/14/2023 @ Florida Atlantic L 100-57 FAU Arena
11/18/2023 Cleveland State - George Gervin GameAbove Center
11/21/2023 @ Detroit Mercy - Calihan Hall
11/25/2023 @ Central Arkansas - Farris Center

