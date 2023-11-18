The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-1) meet the Ohio Bobcats (1-0) on Saturday, November 18, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. This matchup will begin at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ohio Game Information

Detroit Mercy Top Players (2022-23)

Antoine Davis: 28.2 PTS, 3.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Gerald Liddell: 14.2 PTS, 9.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK

Damezi Anderson: 9.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

A.J. Oliver II: 9.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

T.J. Moss: 5.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ohio Top Players (2022-23)

Dwight Wilson: 15.4 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jaylin Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Miles Brown: 10.0 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

AJ Clayton: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

AJ Brown: 10.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Detroit Mercy vs. Ohio Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Detroit Mercy AVG Detroit Mercy Rank 27th 78.8 Points Scored 76.6 60th 267th 73.1 Points Allowed 75.3 318th 44th 34.3 Rebounds 33.7 65th 23rd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 11.5 7th 39th 8.9 3pt Made 10.2 8th 211th 12.6 Assists 12.5 221st 84th 10.9 Turnovers 11.3 122nd

