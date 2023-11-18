How to Watch the Detroit Mercy vs. Dayton Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 18
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dayton Flyers (1-2) face the Detroit Mercy Titans (2-2) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.
Detroit Mercy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Detroit Mercy vs. Dayton 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Titans put up 14.0 fewer points per game last year (56.1) than the Flyers allowed (70.1).
- When Detroit Mercy gave up fewer than 65.2 points last season, it went 4-6.
- Last year, the 65.2 points per game the Flyers averaged were 6.8 fewer points than the Titans gave up (72).
- Dayton had a 2-3 record last season when putting up more than 72 points.
Detroit Mercy Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/10/2023
|Chicago State
|W 83-48
|Calihan Hall
|11/12/2023
|@ Butler
|L 68-61
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
|11/16/2023
|@ Michigan State
|L 105-44
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/18/2023
|@ Dayton
|-
|UD Arena
|11/24/2023
|South Carolina Upstate
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/25/2023
|@ Georgia Southern
|-
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
