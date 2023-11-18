The Detroit Mercy Titans (0-3) will visit the Ohio Bobcats (1-1) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 18, 2023.

Detroit Mercy vs. Ohio Game Info

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Detroit Mercy Stats Insights

The Titans shot 43.3% from the field, 1.2% lower than the 44.5% the Bobcats' opponents shot last season.

Detroit Mercy went 8-4 when it shot higher than 44.5% from the field.

The Bobcats ranked 23rd in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Titans ranked seventh.

The Titans put up an average of 76.6 points per game last year, just 3.5 more points than the 73.1 the Bobcats gave up.

Detroit Mercy put together a 12-10 record last season in games it scored more than 73.1 points.

Detroit Mercy Home & Away Comparison

At home, Detroit Mercy averaged 79.1 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.9.

The Titans gave up 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 78.8 away.

Beyond the arc, Detroit Mercy drained more trifectas away (10.3 per game) than at home (9.9) last season, but it posted a lower percentage on the road (37.5%) than at home (38.5%).

Detroit Mercy Upcoming Schedule