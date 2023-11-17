The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Gostisbehere stats and insights

In four of 15 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

On the power play, Gostisbehere has accumulated two goals and four assists.

Gostisbehere averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.3%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Senators 3 1 2 26:26 Away L 5-4 OT 11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 5-4 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:40 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-3 OT 10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 4-1 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:32 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 21:41 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:40 Home W 6-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.