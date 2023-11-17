Will Robby Fabbri Score a Goal Against the Maple Leafs on November 17?
The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Robby Fabbri find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Maple Leafs?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Fabbri stats and insights
- In two of four games this season, Fabbri has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Fabbri's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.
Maple Leafs defensive stats
- On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 53 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
