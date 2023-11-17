The Detroit Red Wings' upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs is slated for Friday at 2:00 PM ET. Will Robby Fabbri find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Fabbri stats and insights

In two of four games this season, Fabbri has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first game of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Fabbri's shooting percentage is 28.6%, and he averages 0.8 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On defense, the Maple Leafs are giving up 53 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.