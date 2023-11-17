When the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Detroit Red Wings at Avicii Arena on Friday (starting at 2:00 PM ET), William Nylander and Dylan Larkin should be among the most exciting players to keep an eye on.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Game Information

Red Wings Players to Watch

Larkin is a leading scorer for Detroit, with 17 points this season, as he has put up five goals and 12 assists in 16 games.

Alex DeBrincat has made a big impact for Detroit this season with 16 points (11 goals and five assists).

This season, J.T. Compher has three goals and 10 assists, for a season point total of 13.

In the crease, Alex Lyon has a .000 save percentage (68th in the league), with zero total saves, while giving up zero goals (zero goals against average). He has put up a 0-0-0 record between the posts for Detroit this season.

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

One of the major offensive players this season for Toronto, Nylander has 22 points in 15 games (10 goals, 12 assists).

Auston Matthews has 13 goals and six assists, equaling 19 points (1.3 per game).

Mitchell Marner has 17 points for Toronto, via five goals and 12 assists.

Ilya Samsonov's record is 3-1-2. He has conceded 25 goals (3.8 goals against average) and racked up 167 saves with an .870% save percentage (63rd in league).

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Red Wings AVG Red Wings Rank 9th 3.53 Goals Scored 3.69 5th 25th 3.53 Goals Allowed 3.38 20th 11th 32.2 Shots 31.1 16th 18th 30.9 Shots Allowed 30.3 15th 6th 28.26% Power Play % 21.21% 13th 28th 72% Penalty Kill % 79.37% 15th

