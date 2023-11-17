Evan Mobley and Jalen Duren are two players to watch when the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) and the Detroit Pistons (2-10) meet at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday. Gametime is scheduled for 7:30 PM ET.

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH, BSDET

Pistons' Last Game

On Tuesday, in their last game, the Pistons lost to the Hawks 126-120. With 22 points, Marvin Bagley III was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Marvin Bagley III 22 11 1 0 1 0 Ausar Thompson 21 8 5 3 2 0 Alec Burks 16 2 5 1 0 4

Pistons Players to Watch

Duren provides the Pistons 18.0 points, 15.3 boards and 4.0 assists per game. He also averages 0.7 steals and 2.7 blocks (fourth in NBA).

Cade Cunningham chips in with 22.3 points per game, plus 3.0 boards and 8.3 assists.

Ausar Thompson averages 6.3 points, 10.7 boards and 4.7 assists, making 26.1% of his shots from the floor.

The Pistons get 14.3 points per game from Isaiah Stewart, plus 10.0 boards and 1.0 assists.

Alec Burks' numbers for the season are 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per game, making 43.3% of his shots from the floor and 50.0% from 3-point range, with 3.7 treys per contest (10th in league).

