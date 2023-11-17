Oddsmakers have listed player props for Evan Mobley and others when the Cleveland Cavaliers host the Detroit Pistons at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSDET

BSOH and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Detroit Pistons

Get Duren gear at Fanatics!

Cade Cunningham Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: -149) 6.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -139)

The 22.3 points Cade Cunningham has scored per game this season is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under set for Friday (21.5).

He has collected three rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

Cunningham has averaged 8.3 assists per game this season, 1.8 more than his prop bet for Friday (6.5).

Cunningham's 2.3 made three-pointers per game is 0.8 more than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Ausar Thompson Props

PTS REB AST 12.5 (Over: -106) 9.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: -179)

Friday's over/under for Ausar Thompson is 12.5. That's 6.2 more than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 10.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday (9.5).

Thompson has averaged 4.7 assists this season, 2.2 more than his prop bet on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley Props

PTS REB AST 17.5 (Over: -111) 9.5 (Over: -114) 2.5 (Over: -161)

Mobley has scored 19 points per game in the 2023-24 season, 1.5 points higher than Friday's points prop total.

He has pulled down 11.7 rebounds per game, 2.2 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (9.5).

Mobley has averaged 2.3 assists per game this season, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.