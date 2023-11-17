How to Watch the Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Detroit Pistons (2-10) aim to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) on November 17, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Pistons Stats Insights
- The Pistons have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.
- Detroit has put together a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.3% from the field.
- The Pistons are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 19th.
- The Pistons put up an average of 110.6 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 112.2 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 112.2 points, Detroit is 1-3.
Pistons Home & Away Comparison
- The Pistons put up fewer points per game at home (110) than on the road (111.2), and allow more at home (115.3) than away (115).
- In 2023-24 Detroit is conceding 0.3 more points per game at home (115.3) than away (115).
- This season the Pistons are collecting fewer assists at home (27.5 per game) than on the road (28.5).
Pistons Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Calf
|Joe Harris
|Out
|Shoulder
|Jalen Duren
|Out
|Ankle
|Marvin Bagley III
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Isaiah Livers
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|Out
|Quadricep
