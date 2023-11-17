The Detroit Pistons (2-10) aim to end a four-game road losing streak when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) on November 17, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Cavaliers and Pistons, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Pistons Stats Insights

The Pistons have shot at a 46.7% clip from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points greater than the 45.3% shooting opponents of the Cavaliers have averaged.

Detroit has put together a 2-5 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.3% from the field.

The Pistons are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Cavaliers sit at 19th.

The Pistons put up an average of 110.6 points per game, only 1.6 fewer points than the 112.2 the Cavaliers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Detroit is 1-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pistons Home & Away Comparison

The Pistons put up fewer points per game at home (110) than on the road (111.2), and allow more at home (115.3) than away (115).

In 2023-24 Detroit is conceding 0.3 more points per game at home (115.3) than away (115).

This season the Pistons are collecting fewer assists at home (27.5 per game) than on the road (28.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Pistons Injuries