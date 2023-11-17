Jalen Duren Injury Status - Pistons vs. Cavaliers Injury Report November 17
The Detroit Pistons (2-10) have five players on the injury report, including Jalen Duren, for their matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Friday, November 17 at 7:30 PM ET.
The Pistons' last contest on Tuesday ended in a 126-120 loss to the Hawks. Marvin Bagley III totaled 22 points, 11 rebounds and one assist for the Pistons.
Pistons vs Cavaliers Additional Info
Detroit Pistons Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Joe Harris
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|1.7
|0.3
|0.7
|Jalen Duren
|C
|Questionable
|Ankle
|18
|15.3
|4
|Bojan Bogdanovic
|SF
|Out
|Calf
|Isaiah Livers
|PF
|Out
|Ankle
|Monte Morris
|PG
|Out
|Quadricep
Cleveland Cavaliers Injury Report Today
Cavaliers Injuries: Ty Jerome: Out (Ankle), Darius Garland: Questionable (Neck), Ricky Rubio: Out (Personal), Isaac Okoro: Questionable (Knee)
Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: BSOH and BSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
