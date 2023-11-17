The Detroit Pistons (2-10) visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (5-6) after losing four straight road games. The Cavaliers are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023. The point total in the matchup is set at 220.5.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSDET

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -8.5 220.5

Pistons Betting Records & Stats

Detroit has played seven games this season that have had more than 220.5 combined points scored.

Detroit's average game total this season has been 225.8, 5.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Detroit's ATS record is 5-7-0 this season.

The Pistons have won in two, or 18.2%, of the 11 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Detroit has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Detroit has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 6 54.5% 110.5 221.1 112.2 227.4 221.6 Pistons 7 58.3% 110.6 221.1 115.2 227.4 221

Additional Pistons Insights & Trends

Detroit's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (2-4-0). Away, it is .500 (3-3-0).

The Pistons score an average of 110.6 points per game, just 1.6 fewer points than the 112.2 the Cavaliers allow to opponents.

Detroit has put together a 2-2 ATS record and a 1-3 overall record in games it scores more than 112.2 points.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Betting Splits

Pistons and Cavaliers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pistons 5-7 3-0 8-4 Cavaliers 4-7 1-0 6-5

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Point Insights

Pistons Cavaliers 110.6 Points Scored (PG) 110.5 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 24 2-2 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 1-3 1-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 1-3 115.2 Points Allowed (PG) 112.2 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 13 3-1 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 4-2 2-2 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 4-2

