The Cleveland Cavaliers (2-4) are home in Central Division play against the Detroit Pistons (2-4) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this year.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSOH, BSDET

Pistons Players to Watch

Jalen Duren is putting up 18 points, 15.3 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He's also draining 80% of his shots from the field (fourth in NBA).

Cade Cunningham is putting up 22.3 points, 3 rebounds and 8.3 assists per contest. He's making 44.1% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 treys per contest.

The Pistons are getting 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game from Ausar Thompson this year.

Isaiah Stewart is putting up 14.3 points, 10 rebounds and 1 assists per contest. He is draining 50% of his shots from the floor and 36.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Alec Burks gives the Pistons 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 0.7 assists per contest while posting 0.3 steals and 1 block.

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Evan Mobley posts 19 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0 steals and 2.3 blocks (sixth in league).

Donovan Mitchell averages 35 points, 5.5 assists and 6.5 boards per game.

Max Strus averages 18.7 points, 9.3 boards and 4 assists per contest, shooting 37.3% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 4.3 made treys per contest (fourth in NBA).

Caris LeVert posts 19.7 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5 assists per contest, shooting 37.7% from the field and 37% from downtown with 3.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Isaac Okoro puts up 13 points, 6 boards and 3 assists per game. Defensively he averages 1.3 steals and 1 block.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison

Cavaliers Pistons 105.7 Points Avg. 110 110.8 Points Allowed Avg. 110.5 44.3% Field Goal % 45.5% 32.7% Three Point % 38.9%

