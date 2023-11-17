Can we anticipate Olli Maatta finding the back of the net when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Toronto Maple Leafs at 2:00 PM ET on Friday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Maatta stats and insights

Maatta is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not played against the Maple Leafs yet this season.

Maatta has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are conceding 53 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.8 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:21 Away L 5-4 OT 11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 3-2 OT 11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 5-3 11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-4 11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 2-0 10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:09 Away W 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 4-1 10/24/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 12:20 Home L 5-4 OT 10/22/2023 Flames 0 0 0 20:30 Home W 6-2 10/21/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:25 Away W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Red Wings vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

ESPN+ and BSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.