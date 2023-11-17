The Detroit Red Wings, with Moritz Seider, take the ice Friday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs at Avicii Arena, with the puck dropping at 2:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Seider? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Moritz Seider vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSDET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Seider Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Seider has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 22:44 on the ice per game.

Seider has a goal in one of his 16 games playedthis year, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Seider has a point in seven games this year (out of 16), including multiple points four times.

Seider has an assist in seven of 16 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability that Seider goes over his points over/under is 46.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Seider has an implied probability of 40.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Seider Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 53 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 16 Games 4 11 Points 4 1 Goals 2 10 Assists 2

