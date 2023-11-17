The Michigan Wolverines (3-0) host the Long Beach State Beach (1-2) at Crisler Center on Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on B1G+. There is no line set for the game.

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: B1G+

B1G+ Where: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan Venue: Crisler Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan Betting Records & Stats

Michigan went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

Michigan's .536 ATS win percentage (15-13-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Long Beach State's .448 mark (13-16-0 ATS Record).

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Michigan 73.4 149.9 69.6 144 141.1 Long Beach State 76.5 149.9 74.4 144 145.2

Additional Michigan Insights & Trends

Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Wolverines scored were only 1.0 fewer point than the Beach allowed (74.4).

Michigan went 11-3 against the spread and 13-3 overall last season when scoring more than 74.4 points.

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Michigan 15-13-0 16-12-0 Long Beach State 13-16-0 15-14-0

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Michigan Long Beach State 13-4 Home Record 9-5 3-8 Away Record 6-9 9-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 76.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 68.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.3 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

