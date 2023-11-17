The Butler Bulldogs (1-0) play the Michigan State Spartans (1-1) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This contest will begin at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 17

Friday, November 17 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Top Players (2022-23)

A.J Hoggard: 12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.7 REB, 5.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK Joey Hauser: 14.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Tyson Walker: 14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Jaden: 9.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.7 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Mady Sissoko: 5.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Top Players (2022-23)

Simas Lukosius: 11.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Taylor: 12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Manny Bates: 11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK Eric Hunter Jr.: 8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Chuck Harris: 10.4 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michigan State vs. Butler Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Michigan State Rank Michigan State AVG Butler AVG Butler Rank 191st 70.9 Points Scored 65.3 328th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 67.9 112th 156th 32.1 Rebounds 27.4 357th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 5.6 351st 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.5 274th 70th 14.6 Assists 12.6 211th 36th 10.3 Turnovers 11.2 113th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.