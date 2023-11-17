Friday's contest that pits the Butler Bulldogs (3-0) against the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of Butler. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 17.

According to our computer prediction, Butler is a good bet to cover the spread, which is currently listed at 8.5. The two teams are projected to exceed the 139.5 over/under.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Line: Michigan State -8.5

Michigan State -8.5 Point Total: 139.5

139.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -450, Butler +320

Michigan State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Butler

Pick ATS: Butler (+8.5)



Butler (+8.5) Pick OU: Over (139.5)



Michigan State Performance Insights

Michigan State was 191st in college basketball in points scored (70.9 per game) and 112th in points allowed (67.9) last year.

On the glass, the Spartans were 156th in the nation in rebounds (32.1 per game) last season. They were 123rd in rebounds allowed (30.3 per game).

With 14.6 assists per game last year, Michigan State was 70th in the nation.

Last season, the Spartans were 182nd in the nation in 3-point makes (7.4 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (39.3%).

Last year, Michigan State was 177th in college basketball in 3-pointers conceded (7.2 per game) and 96th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.4%).

The Spartans took 67% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 71.3% of the Spartans' baskets were 2-pointers, and 28.7% were 3-pointers.

