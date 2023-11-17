Friday's contest that pits the Butler Bulldogs (3-0) versus the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center has a projected final score of 72-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Butler, who we project as a small favorite in this matchup. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM on November 17.

The matchup has no line set.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: East Lansing, Michigan

Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Michigan State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 72, Michigan State 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Butler

Computer Predicted Spread: Butler (-3.5)

Butler (-3.5) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Michigan State Performance Insights

On offense, Michigan State was the 191st-ranked team in the country (70.9 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 112th (67.9 points conceded per game).

The Spartans collected 32.1 rebounds per game and gave up 30.3 boards last year, ranking 156th and 123rd, respectively, in the nation.

Michigan State was 70th in the country in assists (14.6 per game) last year.

Last year, the Spartans were 182nd in the country in 3-point makes (7.4 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (39.3%).

Last year, Michigan State was 177th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.2 per game) and 96th in defensive 3-point percentage (32.4%).

Last season, Michigan State attempted 67% of its shots from inside the arc, and 33% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.3% of Michigan State's buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.7% were 3-pointers.

