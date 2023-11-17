Friday's game that pits the Butler Bulldogs (3-0) versus the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) at Jack Breslin Students Events Center is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-70 in favor of Butler. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 17.

Based on our computer prediction, Butler is projected to cover the spread (10.5) versus Michigan State. The two sides are projected to eclipse the 138.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 17, 2023

Friday, November 17, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: East Lansing, Michigan

East Lansing, Michigan Venue: Jack Breslin Students Events Center

Jack Breslin Students Events Center Line: Michigan State -10.5

Michigan State -10.5 Point Total: 138.5

138.5 Moneyline (To Win): Michigan State -550, Butler +400

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Michigan State vs. Butler Score Prediction

Prediction: Butler 71, Michigan State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Michigan State vs. Butler

Pick ATS: Butler (+10.5)



Butler (+10.5) Pick OU: Over (138.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Michigan State Performance Insights

Michigan State was 191st in college basketball in points scored (70.9 per game) and 112th in points allowed (67.9) last year.

The Spartans collected 32.1 rebounds per game and conceded 30.3 boards last season, ranking 156th and 123rd, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season Michigan State was ranked 70th in college basketball in assists with 14.6 per game.

Last year, the Spartans were 182nd in the nation in 3-point makes (7.4 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (39.3%).

Michigan State gave up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceded 32.4% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 177th and 96th, respectively, in college basketball.

Michigan State attempted 33% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 67% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.7% of Michigan State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.