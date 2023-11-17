The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will look to continue a three-game winning run when visiting the Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This contest is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Michigan State vs. Butler matchup in this article.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Michigan State vs. Butler Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Michigan State Moneyline Butler Moneyline BetMGM Michigan State (-10.5) 138.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Michigan State (-10.5) 139.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Michigan State vs. Butler Betting Trends (2022-23)

Michigan State went 16-15-0 ATS last season.

The Spartans and their opponents combined to hit the over 17 out of 31 times last season.

Butler covered 15 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

The Bulldogs and their opponents combined to go over the point total 10 out of 28 times last season.

Michigan State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Michigan State is sixth-best in the country. It is way below that, 125th, according to computer rankings.

Michigan State has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Butler Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Based on its moneyline odds, Butler has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

