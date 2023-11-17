The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Big Ten Games

Michigan State Stats Insights

  • The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
  • Michigan State had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
  • The Bulldogs ranked 357th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spartans finished 156th.
  • Last year, the Spartans scored 70.9 points per game, just three more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.
  • Michigan State went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

  • Michigan State put up 70.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
  • At home, the Spartans gave up 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than in road games (72).
  • Michigan State averaged 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/14/2023 Duke L 74-65 United Center
11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center
11/23/2023 Arizona - Acrisure Arena

