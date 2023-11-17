How to Watch Michigan State vs. Butler on TV or Live Stream - November 17
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when visiting the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
- Long Beach State vs Michigan (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Robert Morris vs Wisconsin (7:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Valparaiso vs Illinois (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
- Arkansas State vs Iowa (8:00 PM ET | November 17)
Michigan State Stats Insights
- The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).
- Michigan State had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs ranked 357th in rebounding in college basketball, the Spartans finished 156th.
- Last year, the Spartans scored 70.9 points per game, just three more points than the 67.9 the Bulldogs allowed.
- Michigan State went 13-4 last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.
Michigan State Home & Away Comparison
- Michigan State put up 70.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69 points per game in road games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
- At home, the Spartans gave up 10.6 fewer points per game (61.4) than in road games (72).
- Michigan State averaged 9.1 treys per game with a 41.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 1.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (6.5 threes per game, 40.3% three-point percentage).
Michigan State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|James Madison
|L 79-76
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/9/2023
|Southern Indiana
|W 74-51
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Duke
|L 74-65
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Butler
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/19/2023
|Alcorn State
|-
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|11/23/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Acrisure Arena
