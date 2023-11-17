The Butler Bulldogs (3-0) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the No. 18 Michigan State Spartans (1-2) on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Jack Breslin Students Events Center. This game is at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Michigan State vs. Butler Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan

Jack Breslin Students Events Center in East Lansing, Michigan TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Michigan State Stats Insights

The Spartans made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.5 percentage points higher than the Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (44.7%).

Michigan State had an 11-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.7% from the field.

The Spartans were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Bulldogs finished 357th.

Last year, the 70.9 points per game the Spartans put up were only 3.0 more points than the Bulldogs gave up (67.9).

Michigan State had a 13-4 record last season when scoring more than 67.9 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Butler Stats Insights

The Bulldogs' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Spartans gave up to their opponents (42.4%).

Butler put together a 12-1 straight up record in games it shot better than 42.4% from the field.

The Spartans ranked 280th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Bulldogs ranked 351st.

The Bulldogs put up an average of 65.3 points per game last year, just 2.6 fewer points than the 67.9 the Spartans gave up to opponents.

Butler had a 13-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.9 points.

Michigan State Home & Away Comparison

Michigan State scored 70.6 points per game last year at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged when playing on the road (69.0).

In 2022-23, the Spartans gave up 61.4 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 72.0.

In terms of three-pointers, Michigan State fared better at home last season, draining 9.1 threes per game with a 41.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 40.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Butler Home & Away Comparison

Butler put up more points at home (69.4 per game) than on the road (61.1) last season.

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs conceded 3.7 fewer points per game at home (65.6) than away (69.3).

Butler made more 3-pointers at home (7.0 per game) than away (5.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.7%) than away (28.8%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Michigan State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 James Madison L 79-76 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/9/2023 Southern Indiana W 74-51 Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/14/2023 Duke L 74-65 United Center 11/17/2023 Butler - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/19/2023 Alcorn State - Jack Breslin Students Events Center 11/23/2023 Arizona - Acrisure Arena

Butler Upcoming Schedule