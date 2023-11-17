The Michigan Wolverines (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Long Beach State Beach (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Crisler Center. The game airs on B1G+.

Michigan vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan

Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: B1G+

Michigan Stats Insights

Last season, the Wolverines had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Beach's opponents knocked down.

Michigan had a 13-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.2% from the field.

The Beach ranked fourth in rebounding in college basketball, the Wolverines finished 52nd.

Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Wolverines recorded were only one fewer point than the Beach gave up (74.4).

Michigan had a 13-3 record last season when putting up more than 74.4 points.

Michigan Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Michigan performed better at home last year, putting up 76.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game away from home.

At home, the Wolverines gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (68) than when playing on the road (69.6).

When it comes to three-pointers, Michigan fared better in home games last year, sinking 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

