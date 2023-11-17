How to Watch Michigan vs. Long Beach State on TV or Live Stream - November 17
The Michigan Wolverines (3-0) hope to extend a three-game winning run when they host the Long Beach State Beach (1-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 17, 2023 at Crisler Center. The game airs on B1G+.
Michigan vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
- TV: B1G+
Michigan Stats Insights
- Last season, the Wolverines had a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which was 2.8% higher than the 42.2% of shots the Beach's opponents knocked down.
- Michigan had a 13-6 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.2% from the field.
- The Beach ranked fourth in rebounding in college basketball, the Wolverines finished 52nd.
- Last year, the 73.4 points per game the Wolverines recorded were only one fewer point than the Beach gave up (74.4).
- Michigan had a 13-3 record last season when putting up more than 74.4 points.
Michigan Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Michigan performed better at home last year, putting up 76.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game away from home.
- At home, the Wolverines gave up 1.6 fewer points per game (68) than when playing on the road (69.6).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Michigan fared better in home games last year, sinking 8.2 three-pointers per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.5% three-point percentage when playing on the road.
Michigan Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 99-74
|Crisler Center
|11/10/2023
|Youngstown State
|W 92-62
|Crisler Center
|11/13/2023
|@ St. John's (NY)
|W 89-73
|Madison Square Garden
|11/17/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/22/2023
|Memphis
|-
|Imperial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Oregon
|-
|Matthew Knight Arena
